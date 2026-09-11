Kolkata food safety drive: What it means for city’s hospitality economy before Durga Puja

With Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja around the corner, Kolkata’s hospitality sector is facing an unprecedented regulatory shake-up. In a week-long inspection drive between September 1 and September 7, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), acting alongside the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), inspected more than 592 food joints, restaurants, and confectioneries across the city.

The result? Suspension notices were served to around 54 establishments, including famed sweet shops and heritage dining hubs like Roots near Exide crossing, Golden Dragon on Park Street, Chung Wah in Chandni Chowk, and New Aliah Hotel on Bentinck Street.

As news of the crackdown spread, shops were seen painting and cleaning their premises in a rush to comply. Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, a license suspension is not a permanent shutdown. It is a temporary regulatory intervention designed to force compliance, requiring businesses to immediately halt operations under that specific license while following a structured pathway to fix deviations.