Kolkata’s iconic ‘folding’ bridge to get Rs 117-crore high-tech rebirth: Why this 1966 marvel is changing

In a city known for its vintage yellow taxis and colonial spires, there is a different kind of icon tucked away in the Kolkata Dock System, the historic riverine port facility located on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River. It doesn’t just stand there; it breathes, it moves, and most importantly, it folds.
The Bascule Bridge, a double-leaf rolling engineering marvel built in 1966, remains the only bridge of its kind in the city. For nearly six decades, it has performed a rhythmic mechanical dance: its massive steel leaves swinging upward to welcome cargo ships, then locking back down to carry the weight of Kolkata’s heavy commerce.
Originally forged by the Austrian masters at Waagner-Biro, this bridge is far more than just a road; it is a vital lifeline for the city’s pulse. Its immense scale is defined by a staggering 1,640 tonnes of steel, forming a massive physical presence that dominates the docklands. Functionally, it serves as the primary artery connecting the industrial hubs of Garden Reach and Metiabruz to the very heart of Kolkata, ensuring the city stays linked to its maritime roots.
The true magic, however, lies in its mechanical soul—a sophisticated rack-and-pinion system that seems to defy gravity as it lifts its heavy leaves, clearing a path for giant vessels to glide between Kidderpore Dock-I and Dock-II.
But now, after 60 years of service, the “old bones” of the bridge are ready for a high-tech transformation.
The Rs 117-crore makeover
The Bascule bridge remains a symbol of Kolkata itself: deeply historic, slightly weathered, but still moving the world. Now, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), has officially launched a Rs 117.54-crore modernisation plan to ensure this landmark not only survives but thrives. Partnering with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and specialised engineers, the project is a deep dive into the bridge’s “nervous system”.
“We are not just preserving a historic landmark but actively enhancing the safety and speed of port operations,” says Rathendra Raman, chairperson of SMPK.
Story continues below this ad
The Bascule Bridge makeover comprises a complete overhaul of the electro-mechanical systems (Photo: Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, Kolkata).
What’s changing?
Hydraulic heart: A complete overhaul of the electro-mechanical systems.
Structural spine: Reinforcing the massive steel leaves to handle modern heavy-duty traffic.
National support: The project is so vital to India’s maritime future that the Ministry has infused Rs 40 crore through the Sagarmala Scheme.
By May 2027, the silhouette of the Bascule Bridge will look much as it did in the 1960s, but beneath the surface, it will be a 21st-century powerhouse. For local commuters and the massive vessels waiting at the docks, the “folding bridge” will continue its daily routine—faster, smoother, and stronger than ever before.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More