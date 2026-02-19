Kolkata’s iconic ‘folding’ bridge to get Rs 117-crore high-tech rebirth: Why this 1966 marvel is changing

In a city known for its vintage yellow taxis and colonial spires, there is a different kind of icon tucked away in the Kolkata Dock System, the historic riverine port facility located on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River. It doesn’t just stand there; it breathes, it moves, and most importantly, it folds.

The Bascule Bridge, a double-leaf rolling engineering marvel built in 1966, remains the only bridge of its kind in the city. For nearly six decades, it has performed a rhythmic mechanical dance: its massive steel leaves swinging upward to welcome cargo ships, then locking back down to carry the weight of Kolkata’s heavy commerce.

Originally forged by the Austrian masters at Waagner-Biro, this bridge is far more than just a road; it is a vital lifeline for the city’s pulse. Its immense scale is defined by a staggering 1,640 tonnes of steel, forming a massive physical presence that dominates the docklands. Functionally, it serves as the primary artery connecting the industrial hubs of Garden Reach and Metiabruz to the very heart of Kolkata, ensuring the city stays linked to its maritime roots.

The true magic, however, lies in its mechanical soul—a sophisticated rack-and-pinion system that seems to defy gravity as it lifts its heavy leaves, clearing a path for giant vessels to glide between Kidderpore Dock-I and Dock-II.

But now, after 60 years of service, the “old bones” of the bridge are ready for a high-tech transformation.

The Rs 117-crore makeover

The Bascule bridge remains a symbol of Kolkata itself: deeply historic, slightly weathered, but still moving the world. Now, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), has officially launched a Rs 117.54-crore modernisation plan to ensure this landmark not only survives but thrives. Partnering with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and specialised engineers, the project is a deep dive into the bridge’s “nervous system”.

“We are not just preserving a historic landmark but actively enhancing the safety and speed of port operations,” says Rathendra Raman, chairperson of SMPK.

The Bascule Bridge makeover comprises a complete overhaul of the electro-mechanical systems (Photo: Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, Kolkata).

What’s changing?

Hydraulic heart: A complete overhaul of the electro-mechanical systems.

Structural spine: Reinforcing the massive steel leaves to handle modern heavy-duty traffic.

National support: The project is so vital to India’s maritime future that the Ministry has infused Rs 40 crore through the Sagarmala Scheme.

By May 2027, the silhouette of the Bascule Bridge will look much as it did in the 1960s, but beneath the surface, it will be a 21st-century powerhouse. For local commuters and the massive vessels waiting at the docks, the “folding bridge” will continue its daily routine—faster, smoother, and stronger than ever before.