After viral video, Kolkata’s ‘rainbow’ flyover gets reflectors overnight

Hours after a purported dashcam video showing bikers slipping on a ‘rainbow’-coloured flyover in Kolkata went viral, government officials installed cat’s-eye reflectors along the stretch at 10-metre intervals overnight. Paint was also “slightly scraped” from another flyover in the city.

The viral video of the bikers slipping on the recently painted Chingrighata flyover had triggered a political row over the BJP government’s Durga Puja beautification drive.

The flyover remained closed through Wednesday night as authorities carried out repair work. Sources said the measures were aimed at helping regulate vehicle speeds and prevent further accidents.

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MLA Kunal Ghosh from the Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress faction posted a video on Facebook on Thursday of paint being washed away from a flyover at Gariahat and questioned the decision to paint it. “If the scientifically unsound and dangerous paint had to be removed, why was it applied in the first place in such a reckless manner? Who will take responsibility for the accidents? Whose money has gone to waste? Let the images of the paint being removed from Gariahat remain a reminder of what happened after the Chingrighata accident,” he said.