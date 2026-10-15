After viral video, Kolkata’s ‘rainbow’ flyover gets reflectors overnight

Hours after a purported dashcam video showing bikers slipping on a ‘rainbow’-coloured flyover in Kolkata went viral, government officials installed cat’s-eye reflectors along the stretch at 10-metre intervals overnight. Paint was also “slightly scraped” from another flyover in the city.
The viral video of the bikers slipping on the recently painted Chingrighata flyover had triggered a political row over the BJP government’s Durga Puja beautification drive.
The flyover remained closed through Wednesday night as authorities carried out repair work. Sources said the measures were aimed at helping regulate vehicle speeds and prevent further accidents.
MLA Kunal Ghosh from the Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress faction posted a video on Facebook on Thursday of paint being washed away from a flyover at Gariahat and questioned the decision to paint it. “If the scientifically unsound and dangerous paint had to be removed, why was it applied in the first place in such a reckless manner? Who will take responsibility for the accidents? Whose money has gone to waste? Let the images of the paint being removed from Gariahat remain a reminder of what happened after the Chingrighata accident,” he said.
Ahead of Durga Puja, the BJP government decorated several city landmarks, including flyovers at Gariahat and Chingrighata. The Howrah Bridge has been illuminated as part of the initiative.
Just trying to beautify the city: What minister said
A screengrab of the viral video of the bikers slipping on the recently painted Chingrighata flyover.
The video had sparked debate over whether such beautification put commuters at risk, with the Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress accusing the BJP government of “putting people’s lives at risk!”
“The freshly painted flyover has turned into a death trap, with bikes skidding and accidents occurring at the very first spell of rain. Minister @paulagnimitra1 must be held accountable for this gross negligence. The people of Bengal deserve safe roads, not dangerous infrastructure,” it said.
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Agnimitra Paul, the minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, defended the beautification drive on Thursday. “Firstly. the paints used are anti-skid paints. This is a CSR initiative…not by using public funds. Secondly, yesterday in the video, we saw two motorcycles skidded. Why that happened we cannot say. Yesterday when I was returning from Kolkata, there was a big accident on national highway due to skidding where there was no paint,” Paul said.
“For the past 15 years, the TMC had not made roads…several accidents happened. As precaution, we have installed cat’s eye (reflectors) on Chingrighata bridge and on Gariahat flyover the paint has been slightly scraped so that the friction increases,” she added.
Saying that the government was decorating “for the people of the state”, Paul added, “Our department did not steal anyone’s money, nor have we used public money. We are just trying to beautify the city.”
Earlier, Ashutosh Chatterjee, general secretary of Congress’s West Bengal unit, had written to Paul, the state minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, and Smita Pandey, commissioner and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, flagging the risks posed by the coloured streets.
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Chatterjee had said that the glossy paint would make surfaces smooth and this was dangerous for road safety. “When wet with water, oil or diesel, its coefficient of friction may fall from 0.6–0.7 to below 0.3. As a result, two-wheelers and cars may skid. Poor adhesion to bitumen/concrete, road-marking materials are used as alternatives to conventional oil paint because of their technical performance, durability and reflective properties. Also oil paint contains no glass beads, making it difficult to see at night or in rainy conditions,” he added.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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