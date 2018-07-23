Kolkata: Five held after clash erupts in Topsia

After both of them filed separate complaints, two cases were registered at Tiljala Police station. (Representational Image) After both of them filed separate complaints, two cases were registered at Tiljala Police station. (Representational Image)

Kolkata police on Sunday arrested five people after a clash erupted in Topsia area. The incident took place on Saturday at 8 pm at Selim math in Topsia. According to police sources, there was an altercation between two groups led by Haider Khan and Sk Akil over an old rivalry. “They assaulted each other with lathis and choppers. Both Haider Khan and Sk Akil sustained injures “, said an official.

After both of them filed separate complaints, two cases were registered at Tiljala Police station under sections 114 (Abettor), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt ) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “Rival groups often clash with each other in the area to establish ther control “, said an official adding that they are mostly connected to real estate business.

As per police sources, the accused were identified as Md Ishiaque, Md Ibrar, Hatim Khan, Shanawaz Alam and Md Faizan.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App