Kolkata: Five arrested for betting on World Cup cricket match

They were allegedly betting for the ongoing World Cup played between Australia and Bangladesh match.

Police said following interrogation, the two accused revealed the names of a few more persons, who too were involved in the betting. (Representational Image)

Kolkata Police on Friday arrested five people on charges of betting on cricket matches during the ongoing ICC World Cup in England, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police initially arrested two residents of Rishra in Hooghly district and identified them as Sanjay Soni (50) and Shibu Kumar Shaw (22). They were allegedly betting for the ongoing World Cup played between Australia and Bangladesh match.

A specific case has been registered in the Posta police station under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 420 (cheating and fraud) of the Indian Penal Code and under section of WB Gambling and Prize Competition Act.

Police said following interrogation, the two accused revealed the names of a few more persons, who too were involved in the betting.

“On the basis of the statements of the arrested persons, the other bookies — Binod Kamaria (58), Vijay Malik (42), Dipak Soni (48) — were arrested from Bangur Avenue and Laketown on VIP Road,” said an official.

Police seized two laptops, eight mobile phones, one TV set and cash over Rs 88,000 from their possession.

