Kolkata’s first cabaret dancer dies at 76

Kolkata’s first cabaret dancer Arati Das, who was popularly known by her stage name Miss Shefali, passed away on Thursday morning. She died of cardiac arrest at her Sodepur residence in North 24 Parganas district, a family member said. She was 76.

Das was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Elvin Shefali, niece of Arati Das, told reporters: “She died at 6 am today. Doctor declared that she died of cardiac arrest.”

Known as the ‘Queen of Cabaret,’ Miss Shefali was a sensation in the 60s and 70s for her dancing skills.

Arati Das had made her film debut in Chowringhee. Besides, films, she also acted in several stage plays. Her famous plays include Samrat O Sundari, Saheb Bibi Golam and Ashlil. She worked with legendary film director Satyajit Ray in Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Her autobiography Sandhya Rater Shefali was published recently.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the demise of Das. She extended her condolences to the dancer’s family members and relatives. “Saddened at the passing away of actress Arati Das, famous under her screen name, Miss Shefali. She appeared in two of Satyajit Ray’s films, Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Condolences to her family and her admirers,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

In one of her television interviews last year, she had said that she started performing cabaret at the age of 12 at Firpo’s hotel to earn for her family. She also said legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar was regular to her shows. However, she suffered from monetary crisis in her old age.

Bengali actor Dhritiman Chatterjee said, “Fifty years ago, she had made a big name for herself. While acting in Satyajit Ray’s films, she looked completely devoted to her role. Her demise will create a big void in film industry.”

