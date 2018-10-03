Kolkata hospital fire: Major fires the city has seen this year

Kolkata fire: According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at the Department of Pharmacy early this morning. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Kolkata fire: According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at the Department of Pharmacy early this morning. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A fire broke out at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital Wednesday morning. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and over 250 people – primarily patients – were evacuated and moved to safety. There were no reports of any injuries or of anyone being trapped in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but initial reports suggest it was a short circuit. Here’s a quick look at the major fires the city has witnessed in the past few months.

Hotel in Bowbazar

Tuesday night, a fire broke out at the kitchen of a hotel in central Kolkata, police said. The fire broke out at around 8.55 pm in the kitchen of the Roy & Roy hotel in Bowbazar police station limits. There were no reports of any casualty and it took five fire tenders half-an-hour to douse the flames.

Bagree market

The fire at the Bagree market gutted goods estimated to be worth crores and several shops in the market. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh/File) The fire at the Bagree market gutted goods estimated to be worth crores and several shops in the market. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh/File)

Less than a month ago, on September 16, the city witnessed a massive blaze, as a building in the crowded Bagree market caught fire. It took a gruelling 60-hour operation to finally douse the fire. No casualty was reported, but poor fire safety measures and inflammable material stashed in the five-storey building posed a serious hindrance to the operation that left two firefighters injured. The fire gutted goods estimated to be worth crores and several shops in the market.

Priya Cinema

In August, Cinema-goers in Kolkata escaped a fire during a late-night show at Priya Cinema, situated in Rashbehari Avenue. No casualty was reported as those present inside escaped after smoke filled the auditorium. Four family members of Arijit Dutta, owner of the Priya Entertainments, and a staff member were trapped on the roof, but were evacuated safely by fire brigade personnel. During their inspection, authorities at the fire department had found shortcomings in the theatre’s safety measures.

Gorabazar Market

At the site of fire in Gorabazar market in January this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul) At the site of fire in Gorabazar market in January this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A massive fire gutted at least 150 shops at Gorabazar in Kolkata’s Dumdum Cantonment area in January this year, which also spread to a nationalised bank’s branch in the area. Two people were killed in the blaze which broke out at around 1 am on January 16. The fire was brought under control the same day.

