Monday, March 30, 2020
Fire breaks out at 17th floor of Kolkata building, 10 engines rushed to spot

No one is feared trapped and the blaze is yet to be contained. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi | Updated: March 30, 2020 11:36:01 am
Kolkata fire, kolkata buidling fire, fire in kolkata building, Kolkata Bhawanipur fire, Kolkata news The fire that erupted at the 17th floor has spread to portions of 18th and 19th floors

A fire broke out at the 17th floor of a high-rise building in Kolkata’s South City Galaxy in Bhawanipur area. No one is feared trapped and the blaze is yet to be contained. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The fire that erupted at the 17th floor has spread to portions of 18th and 19th floors

A video clip shows plumes of smoke coming out from the building.

More details awaited

