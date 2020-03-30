Fire breaks out at 17th floor of Kolkata building, 10 engines rushed to spot

The fire that erupted at the 17th floor has spread to portions of 18th and 19th floors The fire that erupted at the 17th floor has spread to portions of 18th and 19th floors

A fire broke out at the 17th floor of a high-rise building in Kolkata’s South City Galaxy in Bhawanipur area. No one is feared trapped and the blaze is yet to be contained. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A video clip shows plumes of smoke coming out from the building.

Just In: A fire broke out at Kolkata’s South City Galaxy in Bhawanipur. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wgYos6aYzC — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 30, 2020

More details awaited

