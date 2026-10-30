Fire breaks out at posh Kolkata apartment; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a posh apartment adjacent to South City Mall in Kolkata on Friday morning, prompting the Fire Department to dispatch several fire engines to bring the blaze under control.

According to Fire Department sources, the fire broke out around 8 am on the 28th floor of Tower 3 inside the South City Complex. A video from the society showed thick black smoke billowing out from the window of one of the houses.

Officials said the extent of the damage has not been confirmed yet, but no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. No one is trapped inside, as everyone has been safely evacuated to a secure location.