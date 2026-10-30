Fire breaks out at posh Kolkata apartment; no injuries reported

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More
A fire broke out at a posh apartment adjacent to South City Mall in Kolkata on Friday morning, prompting the Fire Department to dispatch several fire engines to bring the blaze under control.
According to Fire Department sources, the fire broke out around 8 am on the 28th floor of Tower 3 inside the South City Complex. A video from the society showed thick black smoke billowing out from the window of one of the houses.
Officials said the extent of the damage has not been confirmed yet, but no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. No one is trapped inside, as everyone has been safely evacuated to a secure location.
They said seven fire engines were at the scene after security personnel and residents stepped in to help extinguish the fire.
While the cause of the fire is not yet clear, the Fire Department said it is focusing on fully controlling the blaze, after which it will investigate the cause.
Fire Department officials confirmed that the blaze is mostly under control and there is no risk of it spreading further. However, damping-down operations are still ongoing to check for any residual flames. They added that it will take more time to bring the situation entirely under control.
Police personnel, senior Fire Department officials, and representatives from the power utility CESC are present at the site.