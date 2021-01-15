scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

House where Ma Sarada lived partially Burnt

Some documents of the accounting department and the first edition of the Udbodhan magazine got damaged in the fire.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | January 15, 2021 3:27:52 am

A part of Udbodhan Bhawan belonging to Ramakrishna Mission got partially damaged in Wednesday’s fire at Bagbazar. A historic building where Ma Sarada lived for years was saved,

Some documents of the accounting department and the first edition of the Udbodhan magazine got damaged in the fire.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The fire spread to the second floor of the building, which houses the publication’s office and a printing press. Documents, books and the first edition of Udbodhan magazine for damaged in the fire. We hope that the first edition of the Udbodhan magazine is saved in the archives of Belur Math,” one of the Maharaj said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the full damage of caused by the fire.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement