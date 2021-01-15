House where Ma Sarada lived partially Burnt

A part of Udbodhan Bhawan belonging to Ramakrishna Mission got partially damaged in Wednesday’s fire at Bagbazar. A historic building where Ma Sarada lived for years was saved,

Some documents of the accounting department and the first edition of the Udbodhan magazine got damaged in the fire.

“The fire spread to the second floor of the building, which houses the publication’s office and a printing press. Documents, books and the first edition of Udbodhan magazine for damaged in the fire. We hope that the first edition of the Udbodhan magazine is saved in the archives of Belur Math,” one of the Maharaj said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the full damage of caused by the fire.