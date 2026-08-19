Nine dead in fire at hotel on Free School Street in Kolkata

A fire at a hotel along Free School Street in Kolkata around 2 AM on Wednesday claimed at least 9 lives. Most of the guests in the hotel were sleeping at the time as smoke engulfed the hotel. A child was among the dead

Among the dead were people from Meghalaya and Alipurduar in West Bengal. The police said 28 people have been rescued from the hospital and admitted to various hospitals in Kolkata.

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