Monday, September 28, 2020
Fire breaks out at Fort William in Kolkata

The blaze, which was reported at 7.35 am, was brought under control at 11.15 am, a Fire Brigade official said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | September 28, 2020 12:39:42 pm
Fort William fire, fire at Fort William kolkata, kolkata fire, army eastern Command headquarters, kolkata city newsFort William, the Army's Eastern Command headquarters, in Kolkata. Source: Kolkata Tourism

A fire broke out at a basement office in the Fort William, the Army’s Eastern Command headquarters, on Monday, officials said.

No one was reported to be injured or trapped, he said.

Four fire tenders doused the blaze at Fort William in the heart of Kolkata, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

