Expired fire certificate, storage lapses trigger 48-hour sealing notice for Abhishek’s Camac Street office

The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services (WBFES) Directorate has served a show-cause notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office on 9, Camac Street, in Central Kolkata, days after ruckus broke out over the removal of an alleged unauthorised hoarding at the party office.
The notice, issued on Tuesday, has been served to the owner and occupiers of the sixth and seventh floors of the multi-storeyed building, threatening to evacuate and seal the premises within 48 hours over alleged severe fire safety violations.
The two floors have been leased out by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and the premises currently serve as his party offices.
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The notice follows an inspection conducted at the premises on August 31 by fire department officials, in the presence of the building’s manager, Sumon Singh. The officials had reportedly uncovered critical non-compliance issues posing an imminent threat of fire hazard to occupants and neighbouring properties.
Official documents revealed that the 2B+G+7 commercial building’s Renewal of Fire Safety Certificate (RFSC) expired on August 10 this year, putting the current occupancy in direct violation of Section 11C of the West Bengal Fire Services Act, 1950.
During the inquiry, inspecting officers noted multiple lapses on both the floors. A mild steel structure with corrugated sheet roofing had been constructed illegally over the driveway, obstructing the movement of fire engines.
Additionally, several unapproved LPG cylinders were found stored in the seventh-floor cafeteria area, significantly inflating the building’s fire load.
Emergency infrastructure was also found to be severely compromised, with non-functional fire alarm and detection systems, improper pump sequence maintenance leaving no water in the seventh-floor riser, and only a single exit point connecting the seventh-floor offices to the internal corridor.
Consequently, the Director-in-Charge, WBFES, has ordered the owner and occupiers to appear in person within 48 hours, equipped with sanctioned building plans and supporting documents, to explain why an order for evacuation and sealing under Section 37A of the Fire Services Act should not be enforced immediately.
Copies of the notice have also been forwarded to the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and the Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to ensure strict enforcement.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More