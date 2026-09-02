Expired fire certificate, storage lapses trigger 48-hour sealing notice for Abhishek’s Camac Street office

The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services (WBFES) Directorate has served a show-cause notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office on 9, Camac Street, in Central Kolkata, days after ruckus broke out over the removal of an alleged unauthorised hoarding at the party office.

The notice, issued on Tuesday, has been served to the owner and occupiers of the sixth and seventh floors of the multi-storeyed building, threatening to evacuate and seal the premises within 48 hours over alleged severe fire safety violations.

The two floors have been leased out by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and the premises currently serve as his party offices.