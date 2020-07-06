Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Burrabazar plastic godown, no casualty

Fire engulfs a building in Burrabazar area of Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo) Fire engulfs a building in Burrabazar area of Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo)

A minor fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items on the second floor of a multi-storey building in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, which broke out around 10 am. According to a fire brigade official, it took the fire tenders over 90 minutes to douse the flames. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire had spread to other floors of the dilapidated building on Canning Street, which also houses several other offices and godowns that were shut as it was Sunday.

The fire brigade officer said, “As the plastic goods godown was located next to a staircase, the fire spread quickly to the third and the fourth floors. The fire tenders were able to contain the flames after 90 minutes.”

