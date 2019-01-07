Kolkata: FIR against BJP leaders for ‘beat up police’ comment

The Birbhum district police Monday lodged an FIR against BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee and a local leader of the district for their alleged comment to beat up police personnel in the state.

A senior leader of BJP Birbhum district unit Kalosona Mondal Sunday while addressing a “Ganatantra Bachao Rally” (Save Democracy Rally) criticised the police for acting as cadres of TMC in the state and urged party cadres to “beat up” police personnel.

“I am asking you to go and attack the police, I promise you won’t be harmed TMC isn’t your opponent, the police is your main opponent,” Mondal said while addressing the rally there.

The comments were made in the presence of BJP state Mahila Morcha chief Locket Chatterjee, who too asked party cadres to “take up arms to fight against the misrule of TMC in Bengal”.

“You all should take up arms to fight against the misrule of TMC in Bengal. If you are scared about what administration will do, you will never be able to achieve anything,” Chatterjee said.

When contacted, Birbhum District Police Superintendent Shyam Singh said the police have taken suo mutu cognizance and have filed FIR against Mondal and Chatterjee under non-bailable sections.

Mondal, however, remained defiant and said he is not sorry for his comments.

Reacting to the comments made by the BJP leaders, senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee said the saffron party is known for making such comments as they have “neither any respect for law nor constitution”.