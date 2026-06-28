From Fariapukur murals to tea stalls, Kolkata’s unmatched FIFA World Cup frenzy

Written by Antoreep Das

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 crosses the halfway mark with more than 50 matches completed, football conversations have spilt out from television screens onto tea stalls, college campuses and neighbourhood clubs across Kolkata.

In Fariapukur, a north Kolkata locality that has once again turned heads with its football-themed street art, the tournament has become more than just a sporting spectacle; it has become a community celebration.

Weeks before the World Cup kicked off, residents of Fariapukur transformed the neighbourhood into a vibrant football gallery. Led by the youth organisation Ganapati Seva Dal, local artists and volunteers spent nearly a month planning the project and over a week bringing it to life. Walls were adorned with portraits of football stars, iconic World Cup imagery, and murals celebrating the game’s global culture.

For the organisers, the initiative is about much more than decoration. “Football is not merely a sport; it is a philosophy of life, a culture and a medium of unity,” one organiser had said while explaining the motivation behind the project. The group hopes the murals will inspire younger generations to reconnect with Kolkata’s rich football heritage and dream of seeing India compete on the sport’s biggest stage one day.

The effort has received widespread attention, even earning recognition from FIFA after images of the artwork were shared on the governing body’s official social media platforms. Yet for many involved, the greatest reward has been seeing local children develop a growing interest in football.

As the tournament enters its decisive phase, football fans across the city are closely following the action and debating the major talking points of the competition—from the standout players and teams to the impact of the expanded 48-team format and the future of multi-country hosting.

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Analoy Majumder, who is a sports management student and avid football fan, said, “While a part of me will always want to see Argentina win because of Lionel Messi, Spain has been the team that has impressed me the most in this World Cup. They look complete, confident and capable of going all the way.”

The expanded format

Majumder believes the expanded format has made the tournament more competitive by giving smaller nations the confidence to challenge traditional powers. However, he feels that while multi-country hosting may be necessary, it inevitably sacrifices some of the unique atmosphere that single-host World Cups once provided.

Football enthusiast Anirban Bose, meanwhile, remains captivated by Lionel Messi’s enduring brilliance.

“While Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have been among the standout performers, Lionel Messi has once again shown why he remains one of the greatest players of all time. At 39, his hunger, precision and leadership continue to amaze football fans,” Bose said.

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Bose said that the expanded tournament has enriched the World Cup by allowing smaller nations to prove themselves on the global stage. At the same time, he acknowledges that the growing scale and cost of hosting football’s biggest event make joint-hosting arrangements increasingly unavoidable.

Beyond Messi and Ronaldo

Subham Das, a final-year Computer Science and Engineering student at Techno Institute, offers a contrasting perspective on the competition’s format.

“Messi and Ronaldo may still dominate the headlines, but if I have to identify players who are currently making the biggest impact, I would pick Lamine Yamal of Spain and Kylian Mbappé of France. Both Spain and France look like strong contenders for the World Cup,” he said.

Das is less enthusiastic about the expanded format, arguing that the increased number of matches places greater strain on players and could affect the overall quality of competition. However, he supports the three-country hosting model, saying it allows for broader cultural representation while maintaining much of the World Cup’s celebratory spirit.

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The differing opinions reflect the wider debates taking place across the footballing world. Yet in Kolkata—a city where football remains deeply woven into the social and cultural fabric—one thing remains beyond dispute: the passion for the game continues to thrive.

From the colourful murals of Fariapukur to discussions over Spain’s title credentials, Messi’s enduring brilliance and the future of the World Cup itself, football remains a powerful force that brings people together. As the tournament moves towards its knockout stages and eventual finale on July 19, Kolkata’s football faithful will continue doing what they have always done best—living every moment of the beautiful game.



Antoreep Das is an intern with The Indian Express.