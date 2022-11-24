LED screens, graffiti, cut-outs of players: FIFA World Cup fever takes over Kolkata

As the FIFA World Cup, often dubbed as the “greatest show on Earth”, got underway on Sunday, people of Kolkata fast-slipped into the football frenzy. Across neighbourhoods, LED screens, sound boxes, and cut-outs of players and banners went up, offering a stadium-like feel to the people of a state where football has been an emotion for ages.

In Patuli’s Baishnabghata area, 10-year-old Kiyansh Bose was seen sitting at a bus stop. This time, however, he is not waiting for his school bus there. Cheering for Argentina, which is his favourite team at the World Cup, he has gathered with his friends and family at the bus stop which now dons a look of a club with an LED screen and cut-outs of Lionel Messi and other players.

“I am here to watch Argentina with my father and his friends. I love football. I play it every day. I would want Argentina to win the cup this year,” Kiyansh, a student of Birla High School, told The Indian Express.

10-year-old Kiyansh Bose watches his favourite team Argentina play at the FIFA World Cup in Patuli’s Baishnabghata area. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) 10-year-old Kiyansh Bose watches his favourite team Argentina play at the FIFA World Cup in Patuli’s Baishnabghata area. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The neighbourhoods of Patuli have been clearly divided into camps with flags of Argentina and Brazil hanging from the roofs of houses. Graffiti of the flag of different countries and players can also be seen on several streets and lanes across North and South Kolkata, like Ultadanga, Bhabanipur, BaghaJatin, Alipore and Behala.

The lane opposite Baishnabghata bus stop in Patuli is also adorned with paintings, done by wall artist Amitava Das, of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo among others. The Patuli Sports Lovers Club has been screening matches for many years now. To enhance the feel, days ahead of the FIFA World cup, the club also bought a 55-inch LED TV and sound boxes to put up a stadium-like feel.

Kiyansh, a student of Birla High School, has been watching the matches at a bus stop that has been converted into a club for the World Cup. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Kiyansh, a student of Birla High School, has been watching the matches at a bus stop that has been converted into a club for the World Cup. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

“This is Messi’s last world cup. I am a huge fan of Argentina and want the country to win the Cup this year,” said Raja Bakshi. Before he could go on praising his favourite footballer, Dipanjan Majumdar, an IT professional and a Brazil fan, interrupted him saying: “Brazil means true football. The team is never about one particular player and is the most deserving team this year.” The words came amid a huge roar by the Brazil supporters of the area.

Although there’s enough camaraderie among the 100-odd members of the club, football rivalry never takes a back seat during the World Cup, often leading to verbal duels and even physical fights.

Advertisement

“I support Brazil and often get into duels with the fans of Germany or Argentina. Sometimes, it even gets serious. But, all differences are resolved and we come in with a fresh mind for the next match. Games get more interesting when you have fans of different teams watching together,” said Biplab Haldar.

Abhijit Chatterjee, a businessman by profession, while smiling, said: “I support Germany and the fans of any other team is a temporary enemy of mine.”

Pubs and sports bars have also caught onto the football fever, tweaking menus and screening matches till late at night to keep the mood buzzing. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Pubs and sports bars have also caught onto the football fever, tweaking menus and screening matches till late at night to keep the mood buzzing. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata has been at the heart of Indian football with teams like East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan hailing from the city.

Advertisement

The wall outside Gopalnagar near Kalyan Sangha Argentina Fans club in Hazra has also been painted with pictures of football players. “I am here to support Brazil. Football has been a part of me since decades. Being a rickshaw puller, I can’t imagine in my wildest dream to see them in real life but who would miss watching the Gods of football on screen. I didn’t take any ride while the match was on,” said Tubai da, a football fan from the area.

Upset after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia, Raktim Ghosh, while stepping out of a sports bar in Salt Lake’s Sector V area, said: “I am very disappointed with Argentina’s loss. I had even planned to party till late night but now, we have cancelled everything.”

Pubs and sports bars have also caught onto the football fever, tweaking menus and screening matches till late at night to keep the mood buzzing.

Pritesh Sakpal, the public relations and marketing manager of Five Mad Men gastro pub in Salt Lake Sector V, said: “At the pub, if you predict the highest scorer, you get a 50 per cent off on the total bill. Also, we have an offer of 2:1 on draught beer pitchers for the World Cup. We also have other contests running for each match. We are probably the only place screening matches on a theatre-size screen. Also, if you correctly predict the World Cup winner this year, through a lucky draw of the winners, the top 3 people would be getting a 50 per cent off on their bills for the next four years.”

Kolkata has been at the heart of Indian football with teams like East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan hailing from the city. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Kolkata has been at the heart of Indian football with teams like East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan hailing from the city. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Dugout Sports Bar on Sarat Bose Road is offering a 20 per cent off on the bill to those who predict the first goal. “We have also introduced a special menu which is called knockout 99. It will be available during the screenings. Anything from that menu will cost Rs 99,” said Sumit Agarwal from the Dugout Sports Bar.

Advertisement

BJs Sports Lounge at Sarat Bose Road has also introduced a special mocktail shot called “Deep Blue Sea” for the Argentina Fans. “After the India vs Pakistan match, it is during the World Cup, especially Brazil and Argentina matches, that we witness a full house. Bengal’s love for football is visible everywhere, especially here. People cheer, shout, scream till 4 am during the games,” said Bunty Vishnani.

The frenzy around football in Kolkata stems from the age-old Bangal Ghoti (East and West Bengal) rivalry. The Bangals (people from erstwhile East Bengal) and Ghotis (people from West Bengal) support East Bengal and Mohun Bagan respectively. The Kolkata Derby between the two teams is mostly a full-house at the Yuva Bharathi Krirangan stadium, explaining the craze around the FIFA World Cup every four years.