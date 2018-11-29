Kolkata: Farmers take out long march from Singur to Raj Bhawan

Thousands of farmers took out a long march from Singur in Hooghly district to Raj Bhawan in Kolkata Wednesday, demanding industrialisation and loan waivers.

Advertising

The march, which was organised by the state unit of CPM’s farmers’ wing Pradeshik Krishak Sabha (PKS) under the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) banner, will conclude on Thursday at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah flagged off the march which will cover a distance of 52 km.

PKS state secretary Amal Haldar said, “Our primary demand is to force the state government to industrialise the state and provide jobs to family members of farmers. Our next demand is to waive farmers’ loans to help them come out of their distress. We will also ask the government to put an end to the divisive and communal politics.”

Advertising

The demand for re-industrialisation of Singur, where the TMC’s anti-land acquisition movement had forced Tata Motors to shift out their Tata Nano plant in 2008, was also raised in the march.

At the conclusion of the march, CPM leaders including state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra will address a gathering of farmers.