Kolkata: Family of brain-dead man donate his organs to 3 patients

The family of a brain-dead 34-year-old man donated his organs to at least three patients on Tuesday. This is the fourth cadaver donation recorded in Kolkata this year.

A green corridor was created to transfer his heart, kidneys and a liver to three hospitals within a few minutes. A green corridor is earmarked for speedy transportation of organs by enforcing traffic restrictions between the origin and destination.

The donor, Chinmoy Ghosh from Memari in Burdwan, met with an accident on Wednesday and was admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, before being shifted to Park Clinic.

“He was declared brain dead today (Tuesday). His family gave their nod for organ donation,” said a senior doctor who was part of a team that convinced the family for organ donation.

Ghosh’s heart was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, one kidney and one liver were given to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The second kidney was transferred to Apollo.

“The ambulance took 12 minutes to reach Apollo Hospital from Park Clinic, eight minutes to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and three minutes to SSKM Hospital,” said a police officer. The donor’s heart was transplanted into Surojit Patra (25), one liver into Bidhan Adhikari (54) and one kidney into Roma Kumari Dhanu (19).