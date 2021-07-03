Kolkata fake vaccine camp: Security guard arrested

A “PRIVATE security guard” was arrested from near Kolkata in connection with the probe into dubious Covid vaccination camps, police said on Friday.

Officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department arrested him from his house in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday night, they said. The SIT probing the illegal vaccination camps has examined a dozen people in connection with the case and have arrested eight persons, including Baidya, in this case till date.

“Arbinda Baidya of A P Nagar, Sonarpur, was arrested on Friday night. He was a security personnel of Debanjan Deb,” said an officer. According to a senior police officer, Baidya had “full knowledge of illegal activities of Debanjan Deb” and “active participation” in some of these. Baidya was questioned for four days by the police before he was arrested.

Incidentally, the latest arrest comes hours after the TMC highlighted a photograph purportedly of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Baidya, the security guard.

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, in a press conference on Friday, claimed that Dhankhar “could also be involved in the fake vaccination racket”. The TMC leader showed pictures of the prime accused Debanjan Deb’s security personnel with the West Bengal Governor’s family members. In the picture Baidya is seen at the back forcing himself into the frame while Governor is seen clicking with a group of people.

“It is bad if the Governor has any links with the man (Debanjan Deb) who cheated people. Jagdeep Dhankhar talks about every issue but why is he silent on fake vaccine? The state government will look into it, as a report has been sought. The SIT is doing an investigation. Let the report come out,” he said.

“This case has taken a political turn. The picture they showed with the Governor was during dada’s job in the ITC. The Governor had attended a programme. That way he (Debanjan) has lot of pictures with cricketers and there is also a picture of dada (Debanjan Deb) with the Chief Minister ( Mamata Banerjee). He has been cooperating with police since the beginning. Baidya worked with Debanjan only for four months,” said Debanjan Deb’s brother, who did not wish to be named.