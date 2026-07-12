‘Special 26’ in Kolkata: Fake cops loot Rs 2 crore from businessman’s office

The robbers threatened the staff and learnt that cash was kept inside a vault in the office. (AI image)

Robbers posing as police officers allegedly looted Rs 2 crore under the guise of a raid at a businessman’s office in South Kolkata on Friday, much like in the Bollywood movie Special 26.

According to the police, the robbers introduced themselves to the businessman as police detectives and claimed they were searching his Pratapaditya Road office for a huge amount of unaccounted money that they had information was kept there.

They first flashed fake identity cards and then confiscated the mobile phones of the businessman and his employees, said the police.

The robbers threatened the staff, interrogated them about the cash in the office and learnt that it was kept inside a vault. They forced the staff to open the vault and fled with Rs 2 crore, according to the police.