‘Special 26’ in Kolkata: Fake cops loot Rs 2 crore from businessman’s office

The robbers claimed they were police detectives searching for unaccounted money they suspected was kept in the office in South Kolkata.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJul 12, 2026 02:16 PM IST
fake police raid KolkataThe robbers threatened the staff and learnt that cash was kept inside a vault in the office. (AI image)
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Robbers posing as police officers allegedly looted Rs 2 crore under the guise of a raid at a businessman’s office in South Kolkata on Friday, much like in the Bollywood movie Special 26.

According to the police, the robbers introduced themselves to the businessman as police detectives and claimed they were searching his Pratapaditya Road office for a huge amount of unaccounted money that they had information was kept there.

They first flashed fake identity cards and then confiscated the mobile phones of the businessman and his employees, said the police.

The robbers threatened the staff, interrogated them about the cash in the office and learnt that it was kept inside a vault. They forced the staff to open the vault and fled with Rs 2 crore, according to the police.

A few hours later, after speaking to the local police, the businessman and his staff realised they had been targeted by a gang of robbers.

A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Tollygunge police station. On Saturday, the police arrested one suspect and recovered Rs 5 lakh from his possession after a raid on the outskirts of the city.

Also Read | The friend in Tower 3: How a Kolkata student’s Rs 1.5 crore heist fell apart over an Amazon order

The police said they identified the robbers by analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.

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Based on the arrested suspect’s interrogation, the police have launched a hunt for his accomplices and are trying to recover the rest of the looted money.

The detective department of the Kolkata police is also part of the investigation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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