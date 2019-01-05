Kolkata: Fake job racket busted, seven arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in a fake job racket. “Based on an input that a racket was being run by several persons, who were inducing and duping job aspirants to pay huge amount for providing various government jobs, a suo motu case was registered,” DIG (CID-Operations) Nishat Parvez said.

The CID officials conducted a raid in Pataspur, Nandigram, Goaltore, Nayagram, Behrampore and Sagar. The accused were identified as Jayanta Kumar Ghorai who was the kingpin of the racket, Jaynarayan Mondal, Gunadhar Manna, Amiya Paul, Swapan Mondal , Sukumar Dinda and Nityananda Das.

CID officials claimed the accused would assure people of jobs as school teachers, police constables, officers in food and supply department, transport department, railways and even the Army.

A case was registered at Pataspur police station under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under Prevention of Corruption Act.

The officials further said they suspect the role of some government officers as well. “We are examining if they had any involvement in the case”, said an official.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested for duping people of providing jobs in the Indian Coast Guard. The accused were identified as Subrata Biswas and Dipankar Ghosh. A case was registered in Gopalnagar police station.

According to police, the accused allegedly published an advertisement in a newspaper offering jobs at the Indian Coast Guard. They also claimed that those who complete a course from their institution will get the job.

The candidates were asked to appear at their institution Wednesday and were asked to pay Rs 60,000 after which they would get the selection letter, police said.

Following this, the candidates filed a complaint at Gopalnagar police station.