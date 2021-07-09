Kolkata: Fake call centre in city’s Topsia area busted, 12 arrested

This is the second such illegal establishment to be busted in the last one week.

Kolkata Police busted a fake call centre being operated at Topsia area of Kolkata and rounded up 12 people.

“Based on a credible input about an illegal call centre being operated on Chowbaga Road, a raid was conducted by the Detective Department and 12 persons were found running the dubious establishment. All 12 were arrested and one laptop, one CPU, three hard disc drives, two Wi-Fi routers, a CESE paper bill, one attendance register and some other incriminating documents were seized from the place,” Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

“Those arrested have been identified as Imroz Khan (32), Md. Dilbar Anish (23), Md. Sohail (24), Peter Bahadur Shakya (26), Md. Rizwan (20), Md. Sohail Khan (20) Huzaifa Hussain (22), Akash Lal Rajak (22), Md. Yasin (43), Md Samir (20), Yogesh Lal (21) and Shashi Gupta (25). They are mostly young and are from the Karaya, Tiljala, Topsia areas of Kolkata,” he added.

A case has been registered under various sections of IPC, including cheating and fraud, among others, as well as sections of the IT Act.

This is the second such illegal establishment to be busted in the last one week. Earlier, the city police arrested 19 persons for allegedly duping foreign nationals through illegal call centres.

The accused were arrested from different parts of the city.