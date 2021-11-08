Kolkata: Extension of Ultadanga foot overbridge, two new ramps proposed to ease flow of traffic

Kolkata Traffic Police has proposed an extension of the existing Ultadanga Foot Over Bridge to Ultadanga Railway Station, along with the construction of two new ramps on the both flanks of Ultadanga Main Road.

The proposal has been mooted keeping in mind the pedestrian movement from Ultadanga Main Road, adjacent to Ultadanga Railway Station, to Basanti Colony near Ultadanga Underpass. The Traffic department recently wrote to the divisional railway manager of Eastern Railways, inviting the railway authorities to a joint inspection of the site. According to the Traffic department, the extension would also benefit railway passengers.

“It is also proposed that two ramps be constructed, one each on both the northern and the southern flanks of Ultadanga Main Road. The proposal, once implemented, will significantly reduce the haphazard crossover of pedestrians on Ultadanga Main Road, adjacent to the complex of Ultadanga Railway Station. Most of the passengers will avail the foot overbridge directly from the station compound and vice versa,” read an excerpt of the letter drafted by the traffic department.

Officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the Eastern Railways and the police are likely to do a joint inspection of the spot soon.

According to traffic officers, a large number of railway passengers, coming from different parts of Kolkata and its suburban areas every day, alight at the Bidhannagar railway station to avail bus and auto rickshaw services from Ultadanga Main Road. They added that the continuous movement of pedestrians and passengers on the busy Ultadanga Main Road, near the underpass, is the main cause of regular traffic disruptions and also increases the risk of road accidents. They were hopeful that once the two ramps are constructed and the existing foot overbridge at Ultadanga Crossing is extended, flow of the traffic will improve and commuters will also be benefitted.