Kolkata Nagerbazar blast kills 7-yr-old boy, injures ten; TMC blames BJP for ‘planned attack’

At the site of the explosion in Nagerbazar, Kolkata. (Express photo) At the site of the explosion in Nagerbazar, Kolkata. (Express photo)

A seven-year-old child was killed and at least ten others injured in a high-intensity blast at Kajipara in Nagerbazar, Kolkata on Tuesday morning. According to sources, the incident took place at 9.30 am outside the Trinamool Congress office which is also used by South Dum Dum Municipality chairperson Panchu Roy.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Barrackpore Commissionerate. While speaking to The Indian Express, Barrackpore Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “Unfortunately a kid has expired and at least ten persons have been injured”. The police are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Fire officials, CID and a bomb squad have been rushed to the spot. Several injured persons were admitted at R G Kar Medical Hospital.

Read in Bengali

The deceased has been identified as Bibhash Ghosh (7). His mother Basanti Ghosh, who was also injured in the blast, has been admitted to the SSKM Hospital.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Express photo) A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said. (Express photo)

As per the police sources, the area was quite crowded because of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and several children were out playing on the streets.

Alleging that it was a preplanned attack, local TMC MLA Purnendu Basu said, “TMC leaders normally sit there in morning hours every day. I have seen the socket and the samples looks like it was a planned high intensity blast. This can’t be done by the CPM, Congress or TMC. It is definitely a plan of BJP and RSS.”

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty condemned the incident saying, “Everyday some or the other incidents are happening. We don’t want London, can she (Mamata Banerjee) give us a secured Bangla.”

While TMC is blaming BJP’s hand behind the incident, the latter has refuted the allegation. State BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC leaders are having a mania to blame BJP whenever something happens. We have seen blasts have taken place inside and outside TMC office even in the past. This incident is very unfortunate and it is very disturbing that even the main city is not secure.“

Incidentally, on October 2, 2014, a blast at Khagragarh in Burdwan killed two person inside a house where they were manufacturing local bombs.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd