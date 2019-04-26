Fire near Kolkata’s Exide crossing disrupts traffic; part of building collapses

Toggle Menu
Kolkata fire: "Fire tenders are working along with all logistic support and local police to douse the fire", said an official. Police revealed that there is no report of any injury and no one has been trapped inside.

Thick black smoke can be seen at the spot of fire. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building on Chowringhee road in Kolkata on Friday morning. The incident took place at around 9 am in the morning on the fourth floor of the five-storey building.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police officials from Bhawanipore police station are also present keeping the situation under control.

Police officials are taking all the effort to keep the traffic movements normal in the area. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

“The flames were first seen at the fashion designing institute which is located in the same building. The building houses institutes, offices and also it’s home to few families”, said a source. Police officials are taking all the effort to keep the traffic movements normal in the area. Read in Bangla

Police revealed that there is no report of any injury and no one has been trapped inside. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

“Fire tenders are working along with all logistic support and local police to douse the fire”, said an official.

Police revealed that there is no report of any injury and no one has been trapped inside.

The source of the fire is still uncertain however prima facie it is suspected that short circuit caused the incident. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

