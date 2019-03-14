Kolkata: Exhibition to preserve traditional art

By Aeshita Sinha

Traditional artwork from four districts of West Bengal were showcased in an exhibition in Kolkata at Weavers Studio Centre for Arts. Organised by artist Sharmila Sen, the exhibition aimed at spreading awareness regarding the little known indigenous artwork from the state was inaugurated by film director Goutam Ghosh on Wednesday.

The works were collected from Bishnupur, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Dakshin Dinajpur. “Since 2006, I have been decorating my house with traditional handicraft items. I have interacted with artisans and got to know about their struggle. I wanted to support them in whatever way possible and started doing such exhibitions. My first exhibition was inaugurated by Rituparno Ghosh in 2011 and many of the products were even used in the movie, Chitrangada,” said Sen.

Goutam Ghosh said, “I had attended this exhibition in 2013 and Sen is doing a splendid job to prevent traditional art from dying.”