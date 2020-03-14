Kolkata: Ex-TMC MLA files nomination as Independent candidate

Dinesh Bajaj during filling his nomination as an independent Rajya Sabha candidate as West Bengal Assembly. (Express photo) Dinesh Bajaj during filling his nomination as an independent Rajya Sabha candidate as West Bengal Assembly. (Express photo)

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Dinesh Bajaj filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal as an Independent candidate on Friday even as the Left alleged that he had been propped up by the ruling party and the BJP. “I met Didi [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee],” Bajaj said after submitting his papers minutes before the 3 pm deadline. “She blessed me. I asked for extra votes from TMC. She assured me that extra votes of TMC will be cast for me. I will also appeal to Congress and CPM, and other MLAs for votes. I am very much confident about winning.”

The Trinamool Congress has fielded four candidates Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi, Mausam Benazir Noor, and Arpita Basu – who are poised to be elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Till Thursday, the contest for the fifth seat also seemed to have been decided, with CPI(M)-Congress joint candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya the only candidate in the fray. However, Bajaj’s entry has queered the pitch. “It is clear that Dinesh Bajaj is the candidate from both BJP and TMC,” said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty. “But we are steady, and confident about winning.”

On Thursday, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had hinted at a possibility of the ruling party fielding a fifth candidate. The Trinamool Congress had collected an extra nomination paper, and so did the BJP.

Asked if he would seek the saffron party’s help, Bajaj said: “I have not decided yet but they are only MLAs. I can seek support from them.” BJP leader Sayantan Basu said his party would not have any problem supporting the former legislator since he is an independent candidate.

A candidate needs 49 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the 294-member Assembly — the Falakata seat is vacant — the Trinamool Congress has 224 MLAs after 17 legislators from other parties joined it. The Left Front has 26 MLAs while the Congress has 25 legislators. The BJP, which won six seats in the last Assembly elections, claims to have the support of 10 more MLAs. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), its ally, has two legislators.

After polling for its candidates, the Trinamool Congress will have 28 votes left. If the BJP supports Bajaj, he will need to secure five more votes from the CPI(M), the Congress, and the GJM. The elections will be held on March 26.

