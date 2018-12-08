Kolkata: ‘Ex-mayor accompanies’ woman summoned by Enforcement Directorate

FORMER MAYOR Sovan Chatterjee on Friday accompanied a woman to the CGO complex of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata, where the latter was allegedly interrogated, sources said.

Sources further said that the woman, identified as Baisakhi Banerjee, was questioned with regard to her investments. They added that Baisakhi had no direct connection or links to the Narada case. However, the former mayor had earlier claimed she was of great help when he was summoned by the ED regarding the same, and had allegedly helped him in arranging documents.

Sovan was interrogated by the ED in August. He had initially denied accepting money and later he had told officials that someone might have donated money. Later officials had asked for his account details and other documents.

Sovan was one of the 12 TMC leaders, who were allegedly seen accepting money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, in the sting operation. The Narada sting video was released just before the 2016 Assembly elections. The CBI had lodged an FIR following which the ED initiated a case to probe the money trail.