At Bengal strong rooms, BJP stays away, long night for TMC: ‘May 4 our D-day’

Following a video message on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was stationed till midnight inside Shekhawat Memorial Girls High School, alleging attempted EVM tampering.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
7 min readHowrah, Kolkata, PanihatiMay 3, 2026 09:10 PM IST
West Bengal TMCTMC local leaders and workers seen at night outside as well as inside(as demamded by them) the Strong room arena. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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“What’s your view? It will be Mamata Banerjee… May 4 is our D-day. Let’s see what happens.”

It is around 11 pm Saturday outside the Netaji Indoor Stadium, and Kamar Ilahi and a group of fellow TMC workers have just finished their shift “guarding” a strong room at a counting centre in the heart of Kolkata. After the two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal ended April 29 with a record 92.47% turnout, all eyes are on these rooms where the EVMs are stored ahead of counting and results on Monday.

Following a video message on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was stationed till midnight inside Shekhawat Memorial Girls High School, alleging attempted EVM tampering. Her party’s leaders and workers have been standing guard outside strong rooms across the state, day and night. The Election Commission (EC), meanwhile, has virtually turned these rooms into fortresses, with barricades, three-layered security and Central forces on duty.

The Indian Express spent a night visiting six strong rooms across North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata. It found TMC workers and leaders thronging the venues, edgy and wary, while their main rivals from the BJP and other Opposition parties were conspicuous by their absence.

“We are not guarding counting centres. That is not necessary. You will find us in sufficient numbers during counting on Monday,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP Rajya Sabha MP. At APC Ray Polytechnic College in Kolkata’s Jadavpur, TMC worker Mohammed Wasim said: “You will not see any BJP worker here because they don’t need to guard anything. They have the Central forces.”

West Bengal Security outside Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Polytechnic college Strong Room at Jadavpur. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

8.30 pm: ‘We don’t trust them’

* Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Panihati (North 24 Parganas)

Over 50 TMC leaders and workers were seen sitting on plastic chairs just opposite the main gate. “It is us versus the EC and Central forces this time. We don’t trust them. That’s why we are here,” said Tandra Ghosh, a leader of the Trinamool Mahila Congress.

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EVMs from Khardah, Panihati, Baranagar, Dumdum-Uttar, Dumdum and Kamarhati are kept inside the building, where Central forces stand guard, checking identity cards at the gate. Workers were putting up a makeshift bamboo-and-tarpaulin shade nearby. TMC candidate from Panihati, Tirthankar Ghosh, was also present, while Sayantika Banerjee, TMC candidate from Baranagar, emerged from the building for a brief chat with workers. “While we stand guard outside, our candidates and their agents are allowed inside,” said Prabir Rajbonshi, another TMC leader.

A worker’s phone rings and he answers: “What do you mean, ‘Is Mamata Banerjee staying in power’? Of course she is.” A tea shop owner stationed nearby said she had never been so busy. “Since the polls ended, these people are here throughout the night. Usually, I sell about 150 cups a day. Yesterday, I sold 500 cups,” said Mousumi Majumder, who was with her daughter Riyanka.

10 pm: ‘Keeping an eye on screen’

* Jogesh Chandra Girls School, Howrah

Unlike Panihati, there is no crowd of TMC workers at the gate here. Central forces and officers of the Howrah Police Commissionerate man the entrance. Counting for three constituencies — Bally, Howrah-Uttar and Howrah-Madhyo — will be held here.

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“We were not allowed to gather outside the strong room. But since candidates and their agents are allowed inside, we are there,” said Mohammed Islam, a TMC election agent. “We are guarding the strong rooms in three shifts. We keep a constant eye on the screen in the room where we sit — it gives a live feed from CCTV cameras inside the strong room. Candidates, too, visit frequently,” he said.

11 pm: ‘We found people inside’

* Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Kamar Ilahi, a TMC minority cell member and poll agent, stood at the gates where large iron barricades had been put up and Central forces stood guard. The fate of Kashipur-Belgachhia, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Beleghata, Jorasanko and Entally will be decided here.

“On Friday, while watching the CCTV footage, we found some people inside the strong room. I immediately alerted my seniors. Our party lodged a formal complaint with the EC, too,” said Ilahi. The TMC alleged EVM tampering and pointed to footage showing outsiders inside. Protests broke out near the stadium, BJP candidates and workers gathered, and a commotion erupted. The EC clarified it was routine segregation of postal ballots. Barricades were then placed and additional forces deployed.

The police have since imposed prohibitory orders within 200 metres of strong rooms in Kolkata. “What will happen on May 4? We are confident of Didi’s win. My shift started at 11,” said Hriday Kant Jha, who replaced Ilahi at the gate.

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12 am: ‘This is Mamata’s constituency’

* Shekhawat Memorial Girls High School, Kolkata

This strong room saw Mamata Banerjee seated inside till midnight on Friday, alleging EVM tampering, while TMC and BJP supporters chanted slogans outside. Since then, security has been strengthened and roads leading to the school barricaded. Counting for Bhabanipur, where Banerjee faces BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari, will be held here.

Ashim Basu, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation ward councillor from Bhabanipur, said, “One shift started at 9.30 pm and will continue till 8 am. Then another shift runs till 2 pm, and the third shift after that. Only one person per candidate is allowed to enter the strong room.”

Basu said, “At night, about a hundred workers are here. During the day, the numbers increase to 300-400. This is Mamata Banerjee’s constituency. The people love her. We can’t tell them, ‘Don’t come’.”

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1.30 am: ‘Won’t stay away from CCTV’

* APC Ray Polytechnic College, Jadavpur, Kolkata

A group of TMC workers stands outside the main gate alongside Shahjahan Sardar, poll agent of TMC candidate Biman Banerjee (Baruipur-Paschim). Counting for Joynagar, Baruipur-Paschim, Baruipur-Purba, Sonarpur-Dakshin, Sonarpur-Uttar and Kultali will be held here — all these seats were won by TMC in 2021.

“I am inside the strong room 24 hours. We use the bathrooms of the college and arrange food, but we will not stay away from the CCTV monitor. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah said BJP will get 177 seats… they will reach that number only if we stay away from this venue. So BJP will get less than 50 seats, as (TMC leader) Abhishek Banerjee said,” Sardar said.

2 am: ‘They don’t know Bengal is different’

* Hastings House & Viharilal College, Kolkata

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A large contingent of Central forces is stationed here for counting across two adjacent premises for ten constituencies: Kasba, Behala-Purba and Behala-Paschim (Viharilal College), and Budge Budge, Maheshtala, Satgachhia, Bishnupur, Jadavpur, Tollyganj and Metiabruj (Hastings House).

Male and female jawans guard the outer and inner security cordons alongside Kolkata Police, not allowing any vehicle to stop for more than 10 seconds. Bamboo barricades line a 300-metre perimeter. “We are here to guard the people’s EVMs. The results may be anything, we may lose, but we will not allow any wrongdoing with EVMs,” said Jishan Akhtar, seated on a plastic chair, the tension palpable.

Seated beside him, Mohammed Samiruddin said, “The EC deleted the names of genuine voters in the SIR. They are doing their best to defeat our party. But they don’t know that Bengal is a different place. Bengal never allows such atrocities.”

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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