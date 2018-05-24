Kolkata: Euros worth Rs 44 lakh stuffed in gourds, 2 held

The two accused, who were flying to Bangkok, were allegedly carrying 5 kg of the vegetable in their check-in baggage. (Reuters Photo) The two accused, who were flying to Bangkok, were allegedly carrying 5 kg of the vegetable in their check-in baggage. (Reuters Photo)

The Air Intelligence Unit of Kolkata Customs on Wednesday seized Rs 44 lakh in Euro notes, hidden inside pointed gourds (parval), and arrested two persons, sources said.

A customs official said, “310 Euro notes in the denomination of 500 were seized, which amounts to Rs 44 lakh.”

The two accused, who were flying to Bangkok, were allegedly carrying 5 kg of the vegetable in their check-in baggage.

Sources said officials initially grew suspicious as they found no clothes in the baggage. The duo reportedly claimed that they were carrying vegetables for their friends and relatives staying in Bangkok.

Upon checking the baggage, officials discovered that the gourds had been glued together artificially. Upon cutting them open, the customs officials found foreign currency notes stuffed inside, sources said.

