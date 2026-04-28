Bengal polls get a sweet touch as Kolkata’s confectioners turn party symbols into treats

Amid the noise of campaign rallies and political slogans, confectioners in Kolkata are adding their own flavour to the season. Credit: Satish Moira Sweets

Sweets are woven into the fabric of Bengali life and are present at every celebration, ritual, and everyday meal. Even as health concerns reshape diets, the tradition endures: a meal often feels incomplete without something sweet.

So it’s no surprise that even elections—the biggest festival of democracy—have found their way into Bengal’s sweet shops. Amid the noise of campaign rallies and political slogans, confectioners in Kolkata are adding their own flavour to the season.

At sweet shops in South Kolkata, rows of delicately crafted sandesh shaped like party symbols line the display, turning politics into something both visual and edible.