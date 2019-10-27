Kolkata elderly couple killed: Chargesheet filed, cops say accused sexually abused 72-year-old

Kolkata Police on Friday filed chargesheet against the 38-year-old mason arrested in the elderly couple murder case.

The 80-year-old man and 72-year old woman were found dead at their Kolkata residence on July 29. They were childless and staying alone in a two-story house in Kolkata.

The accused was arrested from Katihar in Bihar on August 3. He was employed as a labourer by the couple for the renovation work of their house.

“We have submitted a chargesheet. The charges have been framed against the accused,” said Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The accused has been booked under sections 302 (Murder), 376 (Rape) and 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigating officers have examined nearly 50 witnesses in the case.

Police said it was found during investigation that the accused had sexually abused the elderly woman before killing her. He had used a paint roller to sexually torture the woman, they added.

According to police, the accused first murdered the woman and then went upstairs to kill her husband. The man was bedridden following prolonged illness. The accused then decamped with cash and valuables.

During the investigation, police found CCTV footage where the suspect was seen walking away from the area on the night of the murder. With the help of local labourers, police identified the accused and reached his rented residence. By then, the accused had fled. A police team tracked him down in Katihar, from where he was arrested.

Police said the accused had crept into the couple’s house through the main gate in a drunken state around 9 pm on July 29. He crouched under the staircase. CCTV footage showed him fleeing from the spot with a bag around 11 pm.