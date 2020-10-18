Kolkata: Ekdalia, Singhi Park among pandals unveiled by CM

The Chief Minister urged all Puja organisers “to ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols are maintained during the puja days”. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday inaugurated some of the major Durga Puja marquees (pandals) in South Kolkata such as Babu Bagan, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, Jodhpur Park Sarbojanin, Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Singhi Park. Ballygunge Cultural, Samajsebi Sangha, and Shiv Mandir Sarbojanin.

Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Subrata Mukherjee was present at the inauguration of the Ekdalia Evergreen Durga Puja, where he is one of the patrons. At Samajsebi Sangha, Banerjee drew a colourful sketch of flowers on a canvas.

Banerjee also wished people on the occasion Navratri. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri! Seeking blessings from Maa Durga on this auspicious occasion for the good health and prosperity of all. I would urge everyone to celebrate following all health and safety protocols!” she tweeted.

The Chief Minister urged all Puja organisers “to ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols are maintained during the puja days”.

Banerjee unveiled more than 70 pujas in the districts online from the state secretariat on October 14 and 15. She also visited around 12 pandals in the city on Thursday and Friday.

