Kolkata: Eight dead after drinking spurious liquor, says Police

Eight people died and over 45 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Nadia on Tuesday night. Police sources said four people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the matter.

Following the incident, which occurred in Nrisinghapur village, around 100 km from Kolkata, the state government ordered a CID probe, announced Rs 2 lakh each as compensation for the victims’ families and suspended 11 police personnel.

“Seven people have died. Many are under treatment. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Nadia District Magistrate Sumit Gupta. The eighth death was confirmed by Nadia SP Rupesh Kumar.

Explained State a thriving market for ‘cheap, but risky’ hooch West Bengal is no stranger to deaths caused by spurious alcohol – the state is considered a thriving market for 'cholai'. The highest death toll was in 2011, when 172 people died after consuming poisonous hooch in South 24 Parganas. Hooch is popular largely because the poor can afford it; it is sold for as low as Rs 10 per packet. Law enforcement has had little luck in tackling the industry. Even if some rackets are busted, it does little to dent the overall production. A police source said, “Such tragedies are the result of negligence and corruption. Every time such a thing happens, the government announces compensation for families of the victims and that ends the story. The suspension of police officials this time indicates that the government seems to have realised that the problem is a much deeper one.”

The deceased were identified as Bhaloya Mahato (40), Dularchand Mahato (41), Sunil Mahato (35), Buto Mahato (35), Kashinath Mahato (55), Munna Roy (35), Goutam Sharma (24), Basudev Mahato (43).

Police said a complaint was submitted by Bisu Mahato of Nrisinghapur village, alleging that his elder brother Buto and many others had to be admitted to the hospital after having consumed liquor at Chandan Mahato’s house on Tuesday night. “On the basis of the complaint received from the victim’s family, a case is being lodged,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

“Six persons have been booked under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 272 (adulteration of food and drink), 273 (noxious food and drink), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under sections of the Bengal Excise Act,” said a police officer. Chandan, who is allegedly one of the accused, is admitted in JNM hospital.

“The CID will investigate the tragedy. The government will pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased. Investigation is on to find out whether the alcohol was manufactured or imported from Bengal, Bihar or Jharkhand,” state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who also holds charge of the excise department, said in Assembly on Wednesday.

“We have suspended the present and former officer-in-charge of Shantipur police station along with others. Chief Minister wanted to send a clear message that if you are accountable for something and it goes wrong, you will not be spared,” he added. The aid will be provided from the chief minister’s fund.

“We had also consumed alcohol, and when we came to know about the incident, we rushed to the hospital to check if we were fine,” said Ramkrishna Mahato, a villager.

Sources said 21 people were admitted at Santipur State General Hospital and 26 others to Kalna S D Hospital. Four others passed away at Kalna hospital while the remaining three were declared brought dead at Shantipur General Hospital. At the time of filing this report, 21 continued to be admitted in Santipur State General Hospital and two others in JNM hospital, while one was referred to Saktinagar Hospital in Krishnanagar.

Locals claimed several small hubs selling country-made liquor have mushroomed in the village over the last two years. It is suspected that excessive methanol used in the alcohol to increase its potency made it poisonous.