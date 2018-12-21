Kolkata: Editor of daily arrested in chit fund case

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior journalist Suman Chattopadhyay from Kolkata for his alleged involvement in the I-Core Group chit fund scam case.

Chattopadhyay is the editor of leading Bengali daily Ei Samay. He was previously the director of Disha Production and Media Private Limited DPMPL. He was arrested after hours of questioning at CGO complex in Kolkata, and will be produced in a CBI court at Bhubaneswar Friday.

“He was arrested in an ongoing investigation of a case registered against I-Core Group a ponzi Scheme Company,” read a statement by the central agency.

The CBI has said that the I-Core Group, which had allegedly raised over Rs 3,000 crore from people by offering high returns on investments, had diverted a portion of the funds through Chattopadhyay’s company.

After the arrest of Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu in 2015, the West Bengal Police had arrested managing director of I-Core group Anukul Maiti for allegedly running ponzi schemes.

The journalist has been earlier grilled by the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate along with his wife Kasturi in connection with the Saradha financial scam.

The allegation against him was that after taking a loan of Rs 5 crore from Saradha Group of companies, he borrowed money from two other chit fund groups to return the money.

The CBI had taken over the I-Core probe in 2014, registering an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating. It was registered based on a Supreme Court order directing CBI to take over all cases related to chit fund companies probed by the state police. (With PTI inputs)