Kolkata: ED questions actor Prosenjit in Rose Valley chit fund scam

The Enforcement Directorate questioned actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for nearly six hours on Friday, in connection with the ongoing probe of the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam. A day before, actor Rituparna Sengupta was interrogated by the central agency.

Sources said the agency had sent summons to these actors to dig information on financial transactions between their companies and the Rose Valley group.

“I have provided them with all the details they wanted. They had sent summons to my company, and I have always said I am ready to cooperate,” Chatterjee said post interrogation.

This is the first time that the actor has been questioned since the chit fund scam came to light in 2013. As per sources, Chatterjee had attended several events hosted by the Rose Valley group. He had also reportedly acted in a film produced by it.

Sources said the agency had received documents that revealed transactions carried out between the Rose Valley group and Chatterjee’s company and the ED officials sought clarification on the same.

Chatterjee is a famous actor and has acted in over 200 Bengali and Hindi movies.

ED had registered an FIR against the Rose Valley firm, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Kundu was arrested by ED in Kolkata in 2015 and multiple chargesheets were filed in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar courts. It has also attached assets worth Rs 4,200 crore in the case till now. The group had reportedly floated 27 companies to allegedly run the chit fund operations. The ED has alleged that the scheme floated by the group promised investors in various states inflated returns.