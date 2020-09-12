Kolkata East-West Metro will also resume on September 14

On the east-west line, Metro will run 72 trips both ways.

After more than five months, Metro services would resume not only on the north-south corridor but also on the east-west from September 14, announced public transport’s general manager Manoj Joshi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said the Noapara-Kavi Subhash (north-south) line would run 110 trips daily, except on except Sundays reserved for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

“Services will resume from September 14. Between Noapara and Kavi Subhash, 55 trains will run in each direction starting from 8 am. The last train will leave the terminal stations on both ends at 7 pm,” he said.

However, on September 13, special trains will be run for NEET candidates. A total of 66 services (33 up and 33 down) will carry students with Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing and thermal scanning in place.

A few days ago, Joshi reviewed preparations under Covid-19 protocols and visited and a few stations.

Keeping the virus in mind, the Metro has made alternate seating arrangements, pasted stickers for social distanc ing and will encourage passengers to recharge their e-passes via online transactions.

