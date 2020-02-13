Kolkata East-West metro inauguration: Mamata not invited, TMC to boycott event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday decided to protest against denial of invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor with a senior party MP and an MLA deciding to boycott the function, sources said.

Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and MLA Sujit Bose have decided not to attend the programme, they said.

The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city will be inaugurated later in the day by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“The East-West Metro corridor project was brainchild of Mamata Banerjee during her tenure as Railway minister from 2009-2011. It was she who had sanctioned the money in Railway budget. Now, when the project is being inaugurated she has not been invited. This is an insult to the people of Bengal,” Dastidar told PTI.

According to TMC sources, neither Bose nor Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation Chairperson Krish Chakraborty will attend the programme.

