Kolkata: For Metro construction, Sealdah flyover will be shut for 3 days from today

The Sealdah flyover will remain closed during this period to facilitate the construction of a tunnel for the East-West Metro project. (Express file photo)

The Sealdah flyover will be closed for three days from Friday for the construction work of East West Metro.

“A portion of the Sealdah Flyover in between M G Road and Beliaghata Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am on 2nd October (tomorrow) to 6 am on 5th October,” read a circular issued by the Traffic Department. The flyover will remain closed during this period to facilitate the construction of a tunnel for the East-West Metro project, it added.

Vehicles headed for the Sealdah flyover from north will be diverted from Shyambazar, Maniktala and Rajabazar, while those coming from south will be re-routed from Exide and Moulali intersections. Five roads will remain one way till October 5.

According to the traffic diversion plan, Sealdah-bound vehicles from Maniktala and Shyambazar along APC Road will be diverted from Rajabazar Crossing towards Beliaghata Main Road.

Movement of trams along APC Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, College Street and Bidhan Sarani during this period will be restricted or suspended.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.