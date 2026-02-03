Strong tremors felt in parts of Bengal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar after earthquake

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kolkata recorded an earthquake on Tuesday evening. Several people took to social media to share about their experience, while also checking with others if they felt the tremors.
Several accounts of tremors were also reported from neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar on social media platforms.
An earthquake was first reported in Myanmar’s Akyab city, according to EMSC, which describes itself as a real-time earthquake information provider. Akyab is now known as Sittwe and is the capital of Rakhine state.
German Research Center for Geosciences(GFZ) confirmed this, reporting a magnitude 6 earthquake in Myanmar on Tuesday.
The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Soon, shaking was reported in Bangladesh.
This is a developing story
