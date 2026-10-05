Road closures, diversions, one-way grids: Kolkata’s Durga Puja traffic curbs

Stepping out on a Puja night in Kolkata is an emotion until you find your cab frozen in red lights or your autorickshaw route abruptly terminated. As millions of pandal-hoppers prepare to hit the streets, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has laid out an extensive blueprint of road closures, diversions, and one-way grids designed to keep the city moving from Mahalaya through the immersion days.
Whether you are heading north to experience heritage pujas or manoeuvring south towards mega-installations, here is everything you need to know before stepping out.
To manage the massive early-morning influx of devotees heading to the Ganges for Tarpan, heavy traffic restrictions will take effect along the riverbank and arterial entry points. A ban on goods vehicles entering Kolkata police jurisdiction will be active from 3 am to 10 pm. Light commercial vehicles can resume movement after 4 pm.
Essential supply trucks (LPG, milk, oxygen, petroleum, medicines, fruits, and fish) are exempt. No goods traffic will be allowed on Strand Road and St Georges Gate Road between Raja Woodmunt Street and Hastings from 4 am to 4 pm. North-bound goods movements will also be blocked at major junctions including Ganesh Talkies, Girish Park, Manicktala, Galiff Street, and Cossipore Road.
Private cars and non-devotee vehicles heading south along Strand Road will be stopped at Kiran Shankar Roy Road between 4 am and 4 pm.
Auckland Road will be completely closed, Kingsway will be restricted at Plassey Gate, and traffic near Clyde Road diverted via Kidderpore Road towards Vidyasagar Setu.
Daily restrictions and evening road closures (Oct 13 – Oct 19)
From Tritiya (October 13) through Navami (October 19), Kolkata’s main corridors will undergo daily operational shifts to prioritise pedestrian streams over vehicular traffic.
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Goods vehicles will be banned on Tritiya (Oct 13) from 6 am to 12 am (midnight). On Chaturthi (Oct 14), the ban will be from 6 am to 2 am (next day). On Panchami (Oct 15), the ban will be from 8 am to 2 am (next day). On Sasthi (Oct 16), the ban will be from 8 am to 3 am (next day). On Saptami (Oct 17) the ban will be from 8 am to 4 am (next day). On Ashtami (Oct 18), the ban will be from 7 am to 4 am (next day) for early Kumari Puja crowds). On Navami (Oct 19), the ban will be active from 8 am to 4 am (next day).
Light goods vehicles may operate between 12 pm and 3 pm. Port-bound goods vehicles are permitted from 12 pm to 4 pm. Emergency and essential supply vehicles remain exempt at all times.
Full pedestrian zones
Road closures surrounding major puja clusters will kick in at 4 pm on October 13 and from 3 pm onwards from October 14 through October 19. Only property-line residents will be granted restricted access.
North Kolkata: BK Paul Avenue, Bankim Chatterjee Street, Aurobinda Sarani (APC Road to Hatibagan crossing), Garpar Road, Kailash Bose Street, and North Sealdah Road.
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Central Kolkata: Akrur Dutta Lane, Colootola Street, Dixon Lane, Surya Sen Street, Sagar Dutta Lane, and Muktaram Babu Street.
South and Southeast Kolkata: Dover Lane, Ekdalia Road, Kali Temple Road, Kalighat Road, Lake Road, Deshapriya Park East, and Tilak Road.
Southwest and suburban: Paharpore Road, Chandi Charan Ghosh Road, Bose Pukur Road, Dhakuria Station Road, and Selimpur Road.
Major one-way grids, auto and bus curbs
North and central traffic flow
Rabindra Sarani: Converted to a one-way artery moving South to North between New CIT Road and Galiff Street.
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BB Ganguly Street: One-way West to East from College Street to Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani: Operates as a 24-hour one-way strip moving North to South.
Bidhan Sarani: One-way South to North between Vivekananda Road and BB Ganguly Street.
Transit adjustments: Tram services on Bidhan Sarani and College Street will be fully suspended. Autorickshaws face strict route restrictions along Ultadanga Main Road, Beadon Street, Manicktala Main Road, Belgachia Road, and MG Road.
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For those who are keen on taking on the legendary South Kolkata pandal circuit, if heavyweights like Mudiali, Ekdalia Evergreen, Suruchi Sangha, or Chetla Agrani are on your bucket list, brace yourself for tight traffic grids and major routing changes before you hit the road.
South Kolkata arteries
Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani: Enforced as one-way West-to-East and East-to-West respectively between 1 pm and 12 am.
Purna Das Road and Monoharpukur Road: Restricted to one-way traffic moving Eastbound and Westbound, respectively.
Gariahat and Rash Behari Intersection: Right turns from Rash Behari Avenue to Gariahat Road (heading North) are banned; vehicles must use the Gariahat Flyover. Auto-rickshaws are completely barred along the Rash Behari Connector and Rash Behari Avenue stretch between Ruby Hospital and Sarat Bose Road.
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Bus route diversions: Primary bus routes—including Nos. 37, 47, 47A, 240, 13C, 234, 33, and 204/1 will be re-routed away from major crowd centres like Deshopriya Park, Gariahat, and Hazra Crossing.