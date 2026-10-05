Road closures, diversions, one-way grids: Kolkata’s Durga Puja traffic curbs

As Durga Puja pandal-hoppers prepare to hit the streets, the Kolkata police have laid out extensive traffic restrictions. (AI image)

Stepping out on a Puja night in Kolkata is an emotion until you find your cab frozen in red lights or your autorickshaw route abruptly terminated. As millions of pandal-hoppers prepare to hit the streets, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has laid out an extensive blueprint of road closures, diversions, and one-way grids designed to keep the city moving from Mahalaya through the immersion days.

Whether you are heading north to experience heritage pujas or manoeuvring south towards mega-installations, here is everything you need to know before stepping out.

Mahalaya waterfront clampdown (Oct 10)

To manage the massive early-morning influx of devotees heading to the Ganges for Tarpan, heavy traffic restrictions will take effect along the riverbank and arterial entry points. A ban on goods vehicles entering Kolkata police jurisdiction will be active from 3 am to 10 pm. Light commercial vehicles can resume movement after 4 pm.