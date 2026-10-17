Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: Loudspeaker announcement triggered stampede; organisers detained, says CM Adhikari

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: At least 17 were dead after a stampede occurred in Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said that the Initial input from the ACP, who was present on the spot, says that the stampede was triggered after an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of some whistles.

The Chief Minister informed that puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained and assured all kinds of support to the families of people killed or injured. However, the CM said that he can’t state much until a proper investigation is conducted

Story continues below this ad At least 17 people are feared dead after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Several others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, according to the police. Following the Chorebagan pandal incident, police stopped visitors from entering puja pandal, while senior Kolkata Police officials rushed to the spot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress) Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, police have shut down several prominent Durga Puja pandals, including Suruchi Sangha and Chetla Agrani, to visitors. Tala Prattoy has also announced that its pandal will remain closed to visitors until further notice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families. “I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said. Live Updates Oct 17, 2026 11:51 PM IST Rahul Gandhi calls the incident 'extremely heartbreaking', offers condolences Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Kolkata stampede incident 'extremely heartbreaking' and offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives. Gandhi further appealed to the administration to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical treatment and asked Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in the relief efforts. कोलकाता के चोरबागान पूजा पंडाल में हुई भगदड़ की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है। इस हादसे में कई लोगों की जान जाने और बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। प्रशासन से अपील है कि सभी घायलों को तुरंत बेहतर इलाज मिले, और इस हादसे की निष्पक्ष जाँच हो ताकि भविष्य में ऐसी त्रासदी न दोहराई जाए। मैं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि वे राहत कार्य में हर संभव मदद करें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 11:43 PM IST Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offers condolences, urges government ensure rescue and Medical assistance Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered condolences to the victims of the Kolkata stampede and urged the government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future. He also appealed to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance. Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge the West Bengal Government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future. I appeal to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance to those affected during this difficult hour. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 11:31 PM IST CM Adhikari assures support to the families of victims, says puja committee members, security agencies detained Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said that the Initial input from the ACP, who was present on the spot, says that the stampede was triggered after an announcement by a private security agency and blowing of some whistles. The Chief Minister informed that puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained and assured all kind of support to the families of people killed or injured. However, the CM said that he can't state much until a proper investigation is conducted. Oct 17, 2026 11:24 PM IST President Murmu expresses condolences to families of people deceased, prays for recovery of Injured President Draupadi Murmu has expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of people injured in the Kolkata Stampede that killed at least 17 people and injured several others. कोलकाता में दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में हुई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बहुत ही दुखद है। सभी शोक संतप्त परिवारजनों के प्रति मैं गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 11:16 PM IST CPI(M) West Bengal Secretary Md Salim offers condolences to families of deceased CPI(M) West Bengal Secretary offers condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. In a post on X, Salim said, "There are no words to express our condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. At this time ‍ we wish the injured a speedy recovery and treatment. We are all shocked by such a horrific accident in the midst of the festive season. Let the administration and police reprioritise their duties during the Puja season." নিহতদের শোকসন্তপ্ত স্বজনদের জন‍্য সমবেদনা জানানোর ভাষা নেই। এই মুহূর্তে আহতদের দ্রুত চিকিৎসা ও সুস্থতাই আমাদের কাম্য। উৎসবের আবহে এরকম ভয়াবহ দুর্ঘটনায় আমরা সবাই স্তম্ভিত। পূজার মরশুমে প্রশাসন ও পুলিশ তার কর্তব্যের প্রাথমিকতা পুনরায় নির্ধারণ করুক। #chorbagan #durgapujastampede — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 11:09 PM IST 17 dead, 15 injured says CM Adhikari At least 17 people were dead, and 15 others were injured during the stampede, says Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari Oct 17, 2026 11:00 PM IST Families of Injured, deceased reach Kolkata Medical College Oct 17, 2026 10:56 PM IST PM Modi offers condolences, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for family of people dead, 50 thousand to injured Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that an ex gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister Nation Releif Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 10:52 PM IST Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences, speaks to CM Adhikari Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives during the Kolkata stampede. In a post on X, the Home Minister informed that he spoke with the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari and assured that the administration will ensure all possible medical assistance. Shah wrote, " I have just received the extremely heartbreaking news of the stampede that occurred at the Chorbagan Public Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata" Offering condolences, Shah further wrote, " I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families.' अभी-अभी कोलकाता के चोरबागान सार्वजनिक दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में हुई भगदड़ का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार मिला। इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री श्री शुभेंदु अधिकारी जी से बात की। इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ और परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। प्रशासन द्वारा घायलों को हर संभव चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल के अपने कल के सभी कार्यक्रम स्थगित कर अस्पताल जाकर घायलों से मिलूँगा। माँ दुर्गा से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 10:42 PM IST CM Adhikari reaches Calcutta Medical College after stampede killed 17 people Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has reached Calcutta Medical College amid stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. At least 17 are feared dead, and many are injured. More details awaited West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Calcutta Medical College amid reports of a stampede-like situation at a Durga Puja pandal. At 17 feared dead, many injured. More details awaited LIVE updates: https://t.co/rGSAgDop61 https://t.co/Q42GUheFEk — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 10:38 PM IST Former CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief after 17 people died and multiple people were injured after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time" Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 10:27 PM IST Police stops other major Puja Pandal for safety reasons After the Stampede at Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin pandal, the police have stopped other major pandals due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, the prominent Tala Prattoy Puja pandal has announced that it will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

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