Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: Loudspeaker announcement triggered stampede; organisers detained, says CM Adhikari

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: At least 17 were dead after a stampede occurred in Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said that the Initial input from the ACP, who was present on the spot, says that the stampede was triggered after an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of some whistles.
The Chief Minister informed that puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained and assured all kinds of support to the families of people killed or injured. However, the CM said that he can’t state much until a proper investigation is conducted
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At least 17 people are feared dead after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Several others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, according to the police.
Following the Chorebagan pandal incident, police stopped visitors from entering puja pandal, while senior Kolkata Police officials rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, police have shut down several prominent Durga Puja pandals, including Suruchi Sangha and Chetla Agrani, to visitors. Tala Prattoy has also announced that its pandal will remain closed to visitors until further notice.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.
“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.
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