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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: Loudspeaker announcement triggered stampede; organisers detained, says CM Adhikari

The Chorebagan pandal incident prompted the police to stop visitors from entering the pandal. Those injured in the incident were rushed to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

At least 17 were dead after a stampede occurred in Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: At least 17 were dead after a stampede occurred in Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said that the Initial input from the ACP, who was present on the spot, says that the stampede was triggered after an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of some whistles.

The Chief Minister informed that puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained and assured all kinds of support to the families of people killed or injured. However, the CM said that he can’t state much until a proper investigation is conducted

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At least 17 people are feared dead after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Several others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, according to the police.

Following the Chorebagan pandal incident, police stopped visitors from entering puja pandal, while senior Kolkata Police officials rushed to the spot.

 

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Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, police have shut down several prominent Durga Puja pandals, including Suruchi Sangha and Chetla Agrani, to visitors. Tala Prattoy has also announced that its pandal will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

Live Updates
Oct 17, 2026 11:51 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi calls the incident 'extremely heartbreaking', offers condolences

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Kolkata stampede incident 'extremely heartbreaking' and offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives. Gandhi further appealed to the administration to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical treatment and asked Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in the relief efforts.

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Oct 17, 2026 11:43 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offers condolences, urges government ensure rescue and Medical assistance

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered condolences to the victims of the Kolkata stampede and urged the government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He also appealed to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance.

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Oct 17, 2026 11:31 PM IST
CM Adhikari assures support to the families of victims, says puja committee members, security agencies detained

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said that the Initial input from the ACP, who was present on the spot, says that the stampede was triggered after an announcement by a private security agency and blowing of some whistles.

The Chief Minister informed that puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained and assured all kind of support to the families of people killed or injured.

However, the CM said that he can't state much until a proper investigation is conducted.

Oct 17, 2026 11:24 PM IST
President Murmu expresses condolences to families of people deceased, prays for recovery of Injured

President Draupadi Murmu has expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of people injured in the Kolkata Stampede that killed at least 17 people and injured several others.

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Oct 17, 2026 11:16 PM IST
CPI(M) West Bengal Secretary Md Salim offers condolences to families of deceased

CPI(M) West Bengal Secretary offers condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

In a post on X, Salim said, "There are no words to express our condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. At this time ‍ we wish the injured a speedy recovery and treatment. We are all shocked by such a horrific accident in the midst of the festive season.

Let the administration and police reprioritise their duties during the Puja season."

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Oct 17, 2026 11:09 PM IST
17 dead, 15 injured says CM Adhikari

At least 17 people were dead, and 15 others were injured during the stampede, says Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari

Oct 17, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Families of Injured, deceased reach Kolkata Medical College

Oct 17, 2026 10:56 PM IST
PM Modi offers condolences, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for family of people dead, 50 thousand to injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that an ex gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister Nation Releif Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

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Oct 17, 2026 10:52 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences, speaks to CM Adhikari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives during the Kolkata stampede. In a post on X, the Home Minister informed that he spoke with the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari and assured that the administration will ensure all possible medical assistance.

Shah wrote, " I have just received the extremely heartbreaking news of the stampede that occurred at the Chorbagan Public Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata"

Offering condolences, Shah further wrote, " I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families.'

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Oct 17, 2026 10:42 PM IST
CM Adhikari reaches Calcutta Medical College after stampede killed 17 people

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has reached Calcutta Medical College amid stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. At least 17 are feared dead, and many are injured. More details awaited

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Oct 17, 2026 10:38 PM IST
Former CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief after 17 people died and multiple people were injured after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time"

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Oct 17, 2026 10:27 PM IST
Police stops other major Puja Pandal for safety reasons

After the Stampede at Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin pandal, the police have stopped other major pandals due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the prominent Tala Prattoy Puja pandal has announced that it will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

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