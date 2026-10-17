PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of Kolkata Durga Puja stampede victims

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 11:41 PM IST
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At least 17 people are feared dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s office announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Calling the stampede “extremely distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Condoling the deaths, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X saying, “The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.”

For live updates on the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, click here.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

He said that he has posted his scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow. “I will visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he posted on X.

Leader of Parliament Rahul Gandhi posted on X expressing his condolences over the stampede. “The news of the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives in this tragedy, and a large number of people have been injured. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the administration to ensure that all the injured receive immediate and proper medical treatment, and that a fair investigation into this incident is conducted so that such a tragedy is never repeated in the future. I appeal to Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in the relief efforts,” he posted.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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