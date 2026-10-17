PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of Kolkata Durga Puja stampede victims

At least 17 people are feared dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s office announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Calling the stampede “extremely distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026

Condoling the deaths, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X saying, “The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.” For live updates on the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, click here. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

अभी-अभी कोलकाता के चोरबागान सार्वजनिक दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में हुई भगदड़ का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार मिला। इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री श्री शुभेंदु अधिकारी जी से बात की। इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ और परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। प्रशासन द्वारा घायलों को हर संभव चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल के अपने कल के सभी कार्यक्रम स्थगित कर अस्पताल जाकर घायलों से मिलूँगा। माँ दुर्गा से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2026

He said that he has posted his scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow. “I will visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he posted on X.

Leader of Parliament Rahul Gandhi posted on X expressing his condolences over the stampede. “The news of the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives in this tragedy, and a large number of people have been injured. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the administration to ensure that all the injured receive immediate and proper medical treatment, and that a fair investigation into this incident is conducted so that such a tragedy is never repeated in the future. I appeal to Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in the relief efforts,” he posted.