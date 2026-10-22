Chorbagan stampede: Puja committee member whose announcement ‘triggered panic’ detained

According to police sources and CCTV footage, the situation spiraled into a stampede after a voice over the microphone announced, “The pandal is collapsing”, and urged visitors to evacuate immediately.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
3 min readKolkataOct 22, 2026 08:07 PM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede(L-R) Relatives of deceased Sriparna Poddar from Baidyabati, Hooghly at Calcutta Medical College and hospital and Injured Sayantika Ghosh, coming out from medical College and hospital (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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The Kolkata Police has detained the treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja Committee, whose announcement to evacuate the pandal reportedly triggered panic and led to the stampede, sources said.

According to police, Sanjeev Raha, alias Sentu, who had been absconding since the pandal stampede on October 17, was picked up from Nadia district on Thursday after investigators tracked a series of burner numbers he used to contact family and friends. He is being brought to Lalbazar for interrogation.

According to police sources and CCTV footage, the situation spiraled into a stampede after a voice over the microphone announced, “The pandal is collapsing”, and urged visitors to evacuate immediately. Eyewitnesses claim this announcement triggered widespread panic instead of an orderly dispersal. The microphone control setup was located inside the seating area for club members and special guests along the exit path.

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Police sources said they will be interrogating Sentu to determine why he made the announcement over the microphone and whether he was acting on orders from others. Meanwhile, police are still searching for a second suspect, a neighbour who works as an app-cab driver and has been missing since the incident.

Must Read | ‘Fake Chorbagan videos from Bangladesh’: CM Suvendu Adhikari says those who shared them will be booked

The incident unfolded when intense overcrowding inside the Chorbagan pandal escalated into chaos. Viral social media footage and eyewitness accounts captured harrowing scenes of visitors collapsing on a grill-enclosed circular ramp, intense pushing and shoving near the exit gate, and people screaming in panic.

In response to the incident, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) in consultation with the Calcutta High Court to ensure a fair and comprehensive probe into every aspect of the accident. The SIT will be chaired by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati.

The panel also includes-  Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal STF, Representative of the Director General of Police (not below Additional Director General rank), Representative of the Department of Home and Hill Affairs (not below Joint Secretary rank), representative of the NDRF based in Kolkata,  the SIT is mandated to submit its detailed investigation report, findings, and concrete safety recommendations to the state government within three months.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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