Chorbagan stampede: Puja committee member whose announcement ‘triggered panic’ detained

The Kolkata Police has detained the treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja Committee, whose announcement to evacuate the pandal reportedly triggered panic and led to the stampede, sources said.

According to police, Sanjeev Raha, alias Sentu, who had been absconding since the pandal stampede on October 17, was picked up from Nadia district on Thursday after investigators tracked a series of burner numbers he used to contact family and friends. He is being brought to Lalbazar for interrogation.

According to police sources and CCTV footage, the situation spiraled into a stampede after a voice over the microphone announced, “The pandal is collapsing”, and urged visitors to evacuate immediately. Eyewitnesses claim this announcement triggered widespread panic instead of an orderly dispersal. The microphone control setup was located inside the seating area for club members and special guests along the exit path.