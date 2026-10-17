Kolkata Durga Puja Stampade Live Updates: Multiple pandals shut down after 17 die at Chorebagan Sarbojanin stampede

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief after 17 people died and multiple people were injured after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.
In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time"
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Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2026