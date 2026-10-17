Kolkata Durga Puja Stampade Live Updates: Multiple pandals shut down after 17 die at Chorebagan Sarbojanin stampede

At least 17 were dead after a stampede occurred in Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

At least 17 people were killed, and several others were injured after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday amid a heavy crowd. The injured were taken to the emergency department of the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

Police stopped visitors from entering the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. Senior Kolkata Police officials rushed to the spot. According to police sources, several visitors who were injured were taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Live Updates Oct 17, 2026 10:38 PM IST Former CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief after 17 people died and multiple people were injured after a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time" Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 17, 2026 10:27 PM IST Police stops other major Puja Pandal for safety reasons After the Stampede at Kolkata's Chorebagan Sarbojanin pandal, the police have stopped other major pandals due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, the prominent Tala Prattoy Puja pandal has announced that it will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

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