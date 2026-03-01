Kolkata’s ‘gateway to the West’ shut as several flights cancelled, fares soar amid Iran crisis

The escalation of the Middle East crisis following strikes on Iran has sent shockwaves through Kolkata’s travel sector, grounding passengers and throwing international flight schedules into complete disarray. With key air corridors over Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait closed, the traditional ‘gateway to the West’ through the Gulf has effectively been shut, forcing travellers to face skyrocketing fares and gruelling reroutes.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata witnessed scenes of uncertainty Sunday as major Gulf carriers—Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad—were forced to suspend or divert operations.

An airport official told The Indian Express that 10 international flights were cancelled on Sunday alone, consisting of five departures and five arrivals. Of these, Emirates saw four cancellations (two arrivals and two departures, while Qatar Airways, Etihad, and Air Arabia accounted for the remaining disruptions.

Meanwhile, a Qatar Airways cargo aircraft, en route from Hong Kong to Doha, remains parked at Kolkata airport after being diverted there at 5.15 pm Saturday. With Muscat, Mumbai, and Karachi airports currently overwhelmed and unable to accept further diverted traffic, Kolkata officials are negotiating with the airline fly the cargo back to Hong Kong.

“We want to give priorities to Indian carriers now and hence have approached them to take the cargo flight back to Hong Kong,” said the airport official.

Skyrocketing fares and 40-hour detours

Dubai remains a top-five destination for Kolkata residents and a vital transit hub for those heading to the US.and Europe. With regional hubs like Dubai and Doha facing temporary closures and massive delays, airfares have surged by over 20 per cent. One-way tickets from Kolkata to Dubai are now approaching Rs 40,000.

“Dubai is a popular lifeline for Kolkata travellers. This situation has completely disrupted both business and leisure travel,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman of the Eastern Chapter of the Travel Federation of India.

For those traveling to the US, the traditional 21-hour journey via the Middle East is not an option now. Agents are now rerouting passengers through Eastern hubs like Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

“Flights to New York via Singapore now take between 30 and 45 hours because of extended layovers and increased flight distances. Hundreds of passengers are stranded at various transit airports as airlines struggle to find available seats on these alternative routes,” said a travel agent.

“It is unfortunate to see a destination like Dubai being affected by this situation. I was planning an anniversary trip in mid-March, as Dubai is a great destination that is more affordable than Switzerland and other places. However, given the current circumstances, I would prefer to travel to a location in India rather than take any risks,” said Shruti Rajgaria, a saree exporter.

Safety advisories and evacuation calls

The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has issued a statement condemning the hostilities and urging the Government of India to engage diplomatically. There are increasing calls for special evacuation measures for Indian nationals—particularly the 1,200 medical students reportedly stranded in Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued a formal advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel. Domestic carriers like IndiGo and Air India have also suspended multiple Middle East operations through at least March 2, citing “unstable” conditions.

Travel Advisory We continue to observe developments across parts of the Middle East and surrounding regions with utmost attentiveness. We understand that this period may feel uncertain, and we want to reassure you that every decision is being taken with care and prudence. In… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 1, 2026

“In times of crisis, coordinated government intervention is crucial. Families are anxiously awaiting action to bring their loved ones home safely,” added Punjabi.

Weekly flights from Kolkata to the Gulf

Emirates – Dubai (11 flights per week)

Etihad Airways – Abu Dhabi (8)

Qatar Airways – Doha (7)

Flydubai – Dubai (3)

Air Arabia – Abu Dhabi (3)