Kolkata: ‘Drunk’ fashion designer held after man dies in hit-and-run

One person was killed when a car hit him at Pragati Maidan area on EM Bypass, Sunday. The deceased, identified as Hari Mohan Ram, was declared brought dead at Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Advertising

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm when Aditi Agarwal (29), a fashion designer, allegedly drunk, broke a traffic signal and drove on to hit Ram, who was waiting for a bus to reach his workplace, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. Police identified the woman after scanning the CCTV footage of the area. She was arrested from near a hotel in the area after a couple of hours, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving), 304 (culpable homicide), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC against Agarwal. She has been remanded to two-day police custody, the official added. “She is unable to talk properly. It’s quite surprising how was she driving the car. The vehicle was running at a very high speed. Initial questioning revealed that she came out of a pub in the Park Street area and was heading towards home after dropping some of her friends. After that the mishap happened,” the officer said.

In another incident, one person died and four others injured when a car rammed into a trailer on the second Hooghly Bridge on Sunday morning. As per police sources, the deceased has been identified as Bapi Bhuia (40). The driver of the trailer is absconding, police said.

“The car rammed into the trailer standing on the bridge at around 5.10am,” an official said. As per police sources, the driver didn’t see the trailer and rammed into it.

According to police sources, the driver was declared dead on arrival at the SSKM hospital. Four other occupants of the car are undergoing treatment at the health facility. The injured persons are Atanu Maity (48), Nirupam Ghosh (46), Dipak Kumar Paria (48) and Bidyut Pradhan (43). All are resident of Midnapore.

With PTI