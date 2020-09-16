Kolkata: Driver makes ‘indecent gestures’ at MP Mimi Chakraborty, held

The alleged incident occurred around 1.30 pm when Chakraborty was driving towards Gariahat crossing from Ballygunge Phari.

A taxi driver was arrested here on Monday night for allegedly making indecent gestures at actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Deba Yadav, has also been accused of making lewd comments.

The alleged incident occurred around 1.30 pm when Chakraborty was driving towards Gariahat crossing from Ballygunge Phari. “I was returning from the gym. It was raining heavily, when suddenly at one of the signals this taxi driver showed wrong gestures. Initially, I ignored him but then he was again giving a bad gesture. I thought if I leave him alone today, the woman who will board his taxi at night won’t be safe. So I decided to take him to the police. He was drunk, and has been arrested,” the MP told the media.

A case has been registered against Yadav, a resident of Uttar Panchanna gram in Anandapur police station area, at Gariahat police station. He has been charged with IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The MP has thanked Kolkata Police for taking prompt action against the accused.

