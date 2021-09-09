Kolkata double murder probe: Police examining ‘inconsistencies’ in husband’s statement

Two days after a woman and her son were found murdered in their flat in the Parnasree locality of Kolkata’s Behala area, sources in the police on Wednesday said investigators were examining several inconsistencies in the statement of the woman’s husband, who has been detained for questioning. Homicide detectives tasked with solving the case believe the double murder occurred between 3 pm and 5 pm on Monday.

The sources said there were almost 20 injuries on the body of Susmita Mondal (45), who was a teacher, and five injuries on the body of her 13-year-old son Tamojit, who was a Class 8 student in a private school. The police have found some footprints that may belong to the killer in the second-floor flat where the murders took place.

According to the police, Susmita’s husband Tapan, a private bank employee, was the first person at the crime scene. He told the police that on returning from work around 8.30 pm, he saw that the apartment door was closed but not locked from inside. Sensing trouble, he told the police that he raised an alarm and found the bodies of his wife and son.

The police have, however, found that that the main door of the building was locked. They are trying to figure out how the murderer get to the second floor if the building door was locked.

Also, the statement of Tamojit’s tutor has raised doubts about Tapan’s version of events. The tutor told the police that when he went to the flat for his class with the teenager, the apartment door was closed. He rang the bell several times and when no one opened the door, he left, the tutor told investigators. The police said they were trying to verify the statements using circumstantial evidence.

The police said they were examining the bank documents of Tapan and Susmita Mandal, and had also interrogated the family’s cable operator. Investigators said Tamojit had his school dress on when his body was found. They suspect that the teenager had logged into online classes before his murder. His school told the police that he went offline way before the classes ended.